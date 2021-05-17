UrduPoint.com
People Must Follow SoPs During Anti Polio Campaign:DC Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 02:46 PM

People must follow SoPs during anti polio campaign:DC Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (DC).Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Monday has said that COVID-19 Standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be followed in letter and spirit during the five-day anti-polio drive to start from June 07 in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC).Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Monday has said that COVID-19 Standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be followed in letter and spirit during the five-day anti-polio drive to start from June 07 in the district.

DC said cooperation of parents, religious leaders and media is vital for eliminating of fatal polio disease from the country while notable personalities belong to different segments of society should also realized their obligations to achieve target of polio-free region.

He was addressing a meeting of District Anti-Polio Committee, Sukkur held in committee room of his office, he said that no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success.

The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved, he added.

More Stories From Health

