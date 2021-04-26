People must play their due role to quell COVID-19: DHO Jaffarab

District Health Officer (DHO) Jaffarabad Dr Qudratullah Jamali on Monday said that doctors, paramedical staff and nurses are playing their responsibilities on the frontline to control the spread of third wave of coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Jaffarabad Dr Qudratullah Jamali on Monday said that doctors, paramedical staff and nurses are playing their responsibilities on the frontline to control the spread of third wave of coronavirus.

He expressed these views while talking to doctors, paramedical staff and nurses at district headquarter hospital.

He said people from all walks of life must play their part so that we could defeat the deadly virus saying the coronavirus is being fought all over the world by precautionary measures and processes of anti-vaccination which has engulfed the entire globe despite this virus has swallowed millions of precious lives.

This human tragedy has happened only due to carelessness, he said and added that we all have success in following government measures otherwise we too could face difficulties in saving our precious lives.

He said the business community and scholars must also play their key role in curbing this epidemic.

Dr. Qudratullah Jamali said that we have been working hard day and night to protect the people from this contagious disease despite our limited resources as we love the lives of the people more than our own lives. That is why all the doctors, paramedical staff and nurses are in the forefront of public service in this regard, the DHO said.

He said that the full implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) is being ensured under the instructions of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Secretary Health.

He said that scholars should also play their due role in creating awareness against coronavirus among people so that the public could ensure the implementation of precautionary measures against deadly virus as much as possible.