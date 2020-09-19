People to cooperate in polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Attock, Ali Annan Qamar on Saturday said people should administer polio drops to their children to save them from deadly diseases from polio

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock, Ali Annan Qamar on Saturday said people should administer polio drops to their children to save them from deadly diseases from polio.

He made these remarks while addressing a meeting to check arrangements for polio campaign held at THQ Hospital Fateh Jang.

Assistant Commissioner Fateh Jang, Malik Mohammad Azeem Awan, DHO Dr. Jawad Elahi, DDHO Fateh Jang, MS THQ Hospital Fateh Jang, District Population Welfare Officer, Zafar Iqbal Rahmani, World Health Organization representatives, and other officers were also present.

The campaign will run from September 21 to September 25.

Under the drive almost 2,96,662 children would be vaccinated under the age of five with the help of 953 teams.

Polio teams would also vaccinate children under the age of five on all entrances and exit points of the district. Apart from this, mobile teams have also been formed so that no child would be left unattended.

He informed that foolproof security would be provided to the vaccination teams. Performance of all the teams will be reviewed on a daily basis and the concerned officers will visit all the tehsils.

Control rooms have been set up at district and tehsil level to monitor the drive.

"We will oversee this important campaign ourselves", he stated.

On the occasion, District Commissioner Attock, appealed people of the district to cooperate fully with the Attock Health Department.