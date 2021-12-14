People to get vaccinated earliest to avoid Omicron: Nosheen Hamid

Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nosheen Hamid on Tuesday said the Omicron variant of Corona-19 virus is still persists but needed to be more vigilant in following the government's standard operating procedures (SOPs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nosheen Hamid on Tuesday said the Omicron variant of Corona-19 virus is still persists but needed to be more vigilant in following the government's standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Talking to a private news channel, she said people should get vaccinated as early as possible to avoid this pandemic version.

According to Nosheen, one suspected case of Omicron virus has been identified in Karachi among those who had not been vaccinated previously.

She explained that the amount of resistance in a person's body to fight a virus varies from person to person, adding PCR tests only confirm the discovery of Covid-19 virus, not variation identification, despite the fact that corona has different variants.

The government has set up five sequence labs to identify the variants in the bodies, she stated.