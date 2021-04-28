People to strictly implement on SoPs against COVID-19: DC Hangu

(@FahadShabbir)

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hangu Hameedullah Shah on Wednesday said that there was a need to be more careful and implement all precautionary measures against COVID-19.

While attending a joint jirga in his office, he said that scholars should raise awareness in their respective masajids about corona SoPs.

Hangu leaders, scholars, journalists and the business community was present in this jirga.

A large number of officers including Commandant Tall Scouts Colonel Atif Mushtaq, District Police Officer Hangu Ikramullah Khan, Assistant Commissioners of Tehsil Tall and Hangu, Tehsildars and TMOs of Tehsil Hangu and Tall, school teachers were also participated in the event.

Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Shah said that under section 144, there was a complete ban on religious, political and cultural gatherings.

The market will be closed on two days a week, Fridays and Saturday and transport will also be banned on Saturdays and Sundays.