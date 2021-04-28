UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People To Strictly Implement On SoPs Against COVID-19: DC Hangu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 02:22 PM

People to strictly implement on SoPs against COVID-19: DC Hangu

Deputy Commissioner Hangu Hameedullah Shah on Wednesday said that there was a need to be more careful and implement all precautionary measures against COVID-19

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hangu Hameedullah Shah on Wednesday said that there was a need to be more careful and implement all precautionary measures against COVID-19.

While attending a joint jirga in his office, he said that scholars should raise awareness in their respective masajids about corona SoPs.

Hangu leaders, scholars, journalists and the business community was present in this jirga.

A large number of officers including Commandant Tall Scouts Colonel Atif Mushtaq, District Police Officer Hangu Ikramullah Khan, Assistant Commissioners of Tehsil Tall and Hangu, Tehsildars and TMOs of Tehsil Hangu and Tall, school teachers were also participated in the event.

Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Shah said that under section 144, there was a complete ban on religious, political and cultural gatherings.

The market will be closed on two days a week, Fridays and Saturday and transport will also be banned on Saturdays and Sundays.

Related Topics

Police Business Jirga Hangu Market Event All

Recent Stories

School in US Bans Teachers Inoculated Against COVI ..

5 minutes ago

Farrukh Habib to take oath as state minister for i ..

49 minutes ago

Relentless new wave sends India Covid death toll p ..

5 minutes ago

Govt carries out 12626 operations against SOPs vio ..

5 minutes ago

MoU signed between NAVTTC and SSUET

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Blood donation scarcity risking Thala ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.