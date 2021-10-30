UrduPoint.com

People Urged To Get Themselves Vaccinated Against Corona

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:44 PM

People urged to get themselves vaccinated against corona

The corona vaccination drive 'Reach Every Door (RED)' is in full swing in the district to ensure vaccination of above 12 years of age children

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :The corona vaccination drive 'Reach Every Door (RED)' is in full swing in the district to ensure vaccination of above 12 years of age children.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, District Coordinator Integrated Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health (IRMNCH) Dr Samra Khurram said the staff was available round the clock in District Headquaters (DHQ) hospital Kasur, four Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospital, 11 Rural Health Centres (RHCs) and 75 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) for the vaccination against corona.

While in each union council, three to four mobile vaccination teams were visiting door-to-door to collect the data about those who had not been vaccinated.

Dr Samra Khurram said the cooperation of people was very important, adding that each individual should play his role to make the campaign a success.

"People who do not have a CNIC card or children who do not have B-Form can get vaccinated on the national identity card of head of their household,'' She added.

