People with higher optimism more likely to live 'exceptionally long lives'

New research finds that individuals with higher optimism tend to live longer and also have greater odds of living 85 years and more

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) New research finds that individuals with higher optimism tend to live longer and also have greater odds of living 85 years and more.A recent PNAS paper describes how the researchers assessed the link between higher optimism and longer lifespan, with a particular focus on the chances of reaching "exceptional longevity."More recently, however, scientists have become interested in the role of nonbiological factors."While research has identified many risk factors for diseases and premature death," says first and corresponding author Lewina O.

Lee, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychiatry at Boston University school of Medicine, "we know relatively less about positive psychosocial factors that can promote healthy aging."What the study foundFor the analysis, the team brought together data on 69,744 females in theNurses' Health Study (NHS) and 1,429 males in the Veterans Affairs Normative Aging Study (NAS).

The NHS data covered 10 years of follow-up between 2004 and 2014, while the NAS data included 30 years of follow-up between 1986 and 2016.Of the participants, 13% of the females died during the 10 years of their follow-up, and 71% of the males died in the 30 years of their follow-up.Potential reasons for the effect of optimismAlthough the researchers did not investigate how optimism might help people live longer, they discuss some plausible reasons.One potential reason is that people with higher optimism are more likely to engage in behaviors that promote health, such as not smoking and being more physically active.

Both of these behaviors can lengthen lifespan.Another factor that scientists have linked to higher optimism is the ability to regulate emotions more effectively. People who can do this recover from stressors more quickly.