Persistent dry weather in capital causes skin allergies,cough flu : Health Expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The continuous dry weather persists in the Federal capital during the last month which may cause various skin allergies including cough and flu also,said medical expert Khalid Raza on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said weather would remain dry and people should remain careful specially infants and old citizens to prevent themselves from allergies.

He urged sensitive skin people to avoid rubbing eyes and face without washing hands various times in a day which cause skin darkness.

He underlined the need that citizen should be extra careful during Covid-19.

