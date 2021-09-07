UrduPoint.com

Peru Hopes To Build Sputnik V Production Plant In 2023 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 02:58 PM

Peru Hopes to Build Sputnik V Production Plant in 2023 - Health Ministry

Peru hopes that its negotiations with Russia will result in the construction of a plant for manufacturing Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the Latin American country in 2023, Peruvian Health Minister Hernando Cevallos said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Peru hopes that its negotiations with Russia will result in the construction of a plant for manufacturing Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the Latin American country in 2023, Peruvian Health Minister Hernando Cevallos said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said that an agreement has been reached with Russia to build a Sputnik V production plant in Peru.

"We believe it will hopefully happen in 2023," the minister told the 24 horas news channel.

The negotiation continues as the parties need to discuss the commercial aspects before signing the agreement on the construction of the plant, the minister said. Talks on implementation of the project began on August 31.

With more than 198,000 COVID-19 deaths in a country of less than 33 million people, Peru has one of the highest coronavirus death rates per capita in the world, according to the World Health Organization.

Related Topics

World Russia Peru August Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Southgate 'open-minded' about World Cup every two ..

Southgate 'open-minded' about World Cup every two years

24 seconds ago
 Kremlin Says No Decision on Taliban Recognition Ma ..

Kremlin Says No Decision on Taliban Recognition Made Yet

26 seconds ago
 Russia Not Ready to Recognize Bitcoin as Currency ..

Russia Not Ready to Recognize Bitcoin as Currency - Kremlin

31 seconds ago
 Lawyers to protest against elevation of LHC Justic ..

Lawyers to protest against elevation of LHC Justice Ayesha A. Malik to SC

14 minutes ago
 Bangladesh begins mass vaccination for 2nd COVID d ..

Bangladesh begins mass vaccination for 2nd COVID dose

4 minutes ago
 At least 23 dead after bus plunges off cliff in Bo ..

At least 23 dead after bus plunges off cliff in Bolivia

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.