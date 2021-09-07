Peru Hopes to Build Sputnik V Production Plant in 2023 - Health Ministry

Peru hopes that its negotiations with Russia will result in the construction of a plant for manufacturing Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the Latin American country in 2023, Peruvian Health Minister Hernando Cevallos said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Peru hopes that its negotiations with Russia will result in the construction of a plant for manufacturing Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the Latin American country in 2023, Peruvian Health Minister Hernando Cevallos said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said that an agreement has been reached with Russia to build a Sputnik V production plant in Peru.

"We believe it will hopefully happen in 2023," the minister told the 24 horas news channel.

The negotiation continues as the parties need to discuss the commercial aspects before signing the agreement on the construction of the plant, the minister said. Talks on implementation of the project began on August 31.

With more than 198,000 COVID-19 deaths in a country of less than 33 million people, Peru has one of the highest coronavirus death rates per capita in the world, according to the World Health Organization.