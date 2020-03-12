UrduPoint.com
Peru Nurses Association To Hold National Strike In March Amid Coronavirus Fears

Thu 12th March 2020

Peru Nurses Association to Hold National Strike in March Amid Coronavirus Fears

The Peruvian Nurses Association will hold a national strike from March 17-18 amid existing problems in the country's healthcare system and the growing number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the association's head, Zoila Cotrina, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Peruvian Nurses Association will hold a national strike from March 17-18 amid existing problems in the country's healthcare system and the growing number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the association's head, Zoila Cotrina, said.

"There are problems with the infrastructure, all hospitals are overcrowded [with patients], experiencing health problems not related to coronavirus," Cotrina said, as quoted by the Canal N broadcaster.

According to the broadcaster, the strike will last for 48 hours.

Cotrina added that the healthcare system did not, in particular, have the necessary protective equipment � such as gloves, antibacterial agents and liquid soap � for nurses to do their job without the risk of infection.

The Ministry of Health of Peru on Wednesday evening announced an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 17. On Tuesday, 13 cases were reported.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the spread of the coronavirus infection a pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 126,000, with over 4,600 fatalities. About 68,000 people have recovered.

