Peshawar Hospitals Record Surge In Corona Patients

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 02:07 PM

Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar has recorded a surge in the number of coronavirus patients as the hospital's spokesman, Muhammad Asim said on Monday that 171 such patients were under treatment of which 19 were at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

He said 400-bed have been reserved for coronavirus patients at LRH adding the number of such patients were on gradual increase at the hospital.

However, the Spokesman said the hospital administration has made convincing arrangements to cope with any situation.

Likewise, at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), the numbers of coronavirus patients were also on the rise as 98 out of 106 beds have been occupied by such patients.

According to the KTH administration, 19 corona patients were under treatment at ICU and ventilators adding during the last 24 hours, three patients of coronavirus succumbed to infection.

