Peshawar Medical And Dental College (PMC) Hosts 13th National Undergraduate Medical Research Conference

Mon 16th March 2020 | 02:46 PM

Peshawar Medical and Dental College (PMC) organized 13th national undergraduate research conference in which undergraduate students of more than 15 medical and dental colleges from across the country participated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Medical and Dental College (PMC) organized 13th national undergraduate research conference in which undergraduate students of more than 15 medical and dental colleges from across the country participated.

The first day of the conference consisted of a plenary by Professor Dr Najib ul Haq, Dean of Peshawar Medical College who talked in detail about the importance of ethics in research and how it can benefit mankind in numerous forms. In his scholarly talk he spoke about the importance of research as a quest for truth and reality and its high place in islam.

He said in the wake of the coronavirus crisis all over the world, the importance of health research is increased so many folds and this pandemic is a real challenge for the whole of the health research community especially the young researchers.

Afterwards a well attended workshop by Dr Muhammad Irfan on evidence based confidence building was held.

Simultaneously in other places of the institution, a very interesting poster competition took place that along with a healthy sense of competition also offered a great opportunity to learn new things.

Another competition of the same type took place where various individuals presented their research in the form of a presentation in the verbal competitions.

The event continued once more with poster and verbal competition happening simultaneously. It was a hub of activity with students from all over the country presenting their research in the form of posters and presentations.

Next on the schedule was quiz competition wherein students from different institutes challenged each other in their knowledge of research.

The event wrapped up on a pleasant and encouraging note by the Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University, Peshawar Prof Dr Jehan Bakht, who not only appreciated hosting of the conference but hoped that these activities would be kept continued with more participation from all over the country.

The closing ceremony was hosted by Moiz Khan which consisted of the presidential address by the president of UMR, Dr Zia Ullah, where as the concluding remarks were given by the Advisor PRIME University, Peshawar Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Swati.

It all ended with awards and shields distributing ceremony that were presented to the winners and UMR team. The conference spanning on two days was declared a grand success.

