Peshawarits Given Aug 31 Deadline For Corona Vaccination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:42 PM

Keeping in view a surge in corona infection cases in the provincial capital the district administration has warned the 2.3 million eligible citizens to get vaccinated by August 31 otherwise their mobile SIMs would be blocked

Additional Deputy Commission Gul Bano on Thursday said that corona infection cases are considerably increasing in the provincial capital due to which the district administration has set the target of vaccinating at-least 40 per cent of the adult population by August 31.

Peshawar is among high risk districts of the province due to 18 percent positivity ratio and if it continues to increase the situation would get out of hand, she warned and requested the people to get vaccinated at earliest.

District administration has increased vaccination centres in rural and urban areas having capacity of vaccinating 40,000 people on daily basis,she told APP, adding that 35 percent of the population has already been vaccinated and the remaining 10 percent of the set target would be vaccinated by August 31.

Gul Bano said that if the target of 40 percent is achieved, the risk of spread of corona infection and burden on hospitals would reduce to a great extent.

The ADC said the adult population of Peshawar is 2.3 million out of which only 800,000 have been vaccinated until date and efforts are underway to get 900,000 people vaccinated by Aug 31.

