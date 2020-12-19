UrduPoint.com
Peskov Says West's Negative Reaction To Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Result Of Competition

Peskov Says West's Negative Reaction to Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Result of Competition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The negative reaction of certain Western countries to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease results from a feeling of competition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"Well, in the West as a whole, Russia is not in vogue. Not because it is bad, but because it is becoming too good. All of this is the result of competition. The Gameleya institute [developer of Sputnik V] was able to use its earlier advancements to reach its decision on Sputnik [V], and this, of course, created a threat in terms of competition to the largest [pharmaceutical] manufacturers. In short, it is simple. It is competition, which is not always fair," Peskov said during an appearance on the Russia-1 broadcaster.

Numerous members of the international community have attempted to cast doubt over the safety and efficacy of Sputnik V, particularly following the Russian government's decision to register the vaccine this past August.

In response, Russian officials have called this criticism unfounded, and have stressed that the human adenovirus platform on which Sputnik V was created has been well studied in the past.

Throughout clinical trials, Sputnik V has shown to be more than 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 after three control points, the vaccine's official media platforms said on Monday.

