UrduPoint.com

Pfizer Asks Japan To Approve COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Aged 5-11

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:02 PM

Pfizer Asks Japan to Approve COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 5-11

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech have filed an application with the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for approval of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, according to a statement released on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech have filed an application with the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for approval of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Along with the application, the companies submitted data on the second of the three phases of clinical trials conducted in foreign countries.

If approved, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will become the first COVID-19 vaccine administered to children under 11 in Japan.

Currently, Pfizer's vaccine is available exclusively to those aged 12 and above.

Apart from the Pfizer/BioNTech medicine, Japan also uses Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines in its COVID-19 immunization campaign.

To date, the country has administered over 193 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which means about 74% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Over 77% of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Related Topics

Japan From Million Labour

Recent Stories

PM should be summoned in Daska rigging case: Ahsan ..

PM should be summoned in Daska rigging case: Ahsan Iqbal

12 minutes ago
 Nicaraguan Police Chief Denies Political Motives B ..

Nicaraguan Police Chief Denies Political Motives Behind Arrest of Opposition Lea ..

2 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Studying Level of Threat as China's Sate ..

Roscosmos Studying Level of Threat as China's Satellite Fragment Approaches ISS

2 minutes ago
 ILO, UNICEF join hands to curb child labor

ILO, UNICEF join hands to curb child labor

2 minutes ago
 Cop shot dead in kasur

Cop shot dead in kasur

2 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling reports $1.7 billion revenues in 9 ..

ADNOC Drilling reports $1.7 billion revenues in 9 months

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.