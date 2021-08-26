Pfizer Booster Dose Proves 95% Effective in Israel - Reports

A third shot of the Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective against the coronavirus and has 97% efficacy against severe symptoms, Israel's Channel 12 reported on Thursday, citing the health ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) A third shot of the Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective against the coronavirus and has 97% efficacy against severe symptoms, Israel's Channel 12 reported on Thursday, citing the health ministry.

Vaccine efficacy rose to 86% a week after the inoculation with a third shot, and to 95% in 16 days, the broadcaster said.

Over 1.

6 million people have received a booster Pfizer dose in Israel, according to official figures. On Monday, the health authorities expanded the COVID-19 booster vaccination to those over 30 years old.

On July 30, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his spouse, Michal Herzog, became the first citizens of the country to get booster shots. Some 58% of Israel's 9.3 million population have been vaccinated with two shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine so far. The immunization drive among adolescents aged 12-15 was launched in June.