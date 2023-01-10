Pfizer Likely to Start Manufacturing Paxlovid in China Within 3-4 Months - CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Pfizer will begin manufacturing the COVID-10 medication Paxlovid in China via a local contractor within three-to-four months, CEO Albert Bourla said on Tuesday.

"We were calculating that this will take us all the way to the end of the year to be able to have local manufacturing, but with the progress that I see and the effort for the Chinese authorities to clear the production, that will happen way earlier," Bourla said as quoted by the Financial Times.

Bourla made the comment at a healthcare conference organized by JPMorgan in San Francisco, California.

The Pfizer CEO said he would not be surprised if the required clearance to manufacture the medication in China came through in three-or-four months.

Demand for Paxlovid has increased tremendously in China amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 infections.

Pfizer signed an agreement with the local manufacturer Zhejiang Huahai last year to produce Paxlovid for the Chinese market. The company is currently increasing shipments of Paxlovid to China to help address the severe shortage of the medication.�