Pfizer Says Covid Pill 89% Effective Preventing Hospitalisation, Death

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:16 PM

Pfizer said Friday that a clinical trial of its first-of-its-kind pill to treat Covid-19 shows it is highly effective

Washington, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Pfizer said Friday that a clinical trial of its first-of-its-kind pill to treat Covid-19 shows it is highly effective.

The drug called Paxlovid achieved an 89 percent reduction in risk of hospitalization or death among adult patients with Covid who are at high risk of progressing to severe illness, Pfizer said.

