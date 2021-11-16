Pfizer Strikes Global Licensing Deal For Oral Covid Treatment
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 05:56 PM
Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday announced a deal to make its oral antiviral Covid-19 medication available more cheaply in poorer countries, if it passes trials and regulatory approval.
The deal with the global Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) would make the candidate drug available at a lower cost in 95 low- and middle-income countries covering around 53 percent of the world's population.