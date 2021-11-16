UrduPoint.com

Pfizer Strikes Global Licensing Deal For Oral Covid Treatment

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 05:56 PM

Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for oral Covid treatment

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday announced a deal to make its oral antiviral Covid-19 medication available more cheaply in poorer countries, if it passes trials and regulatory approval

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday announced a deal to make its oral antiviral Covid-19 medication available more cheaply in poorer countries, if it passes trials and regulatory approval.

The deal with the global Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) would make the candidate drug available at a lower cost in 95 low- and middle-income countries covering around 53 percent of the world's population.

Related Topics

World Oral (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Russia Says Hit Inoperative Russian Satellite on N ..

Russia Says Hit Inoperative Russian Satellite on November 15, Its Debris Pose No ..

38 seconds ago
 Repair of the damaged Ayub Bridge on River Door co ..

Repair of the damaged Ayub Bridge on River Door could not be started

3 minutes ago
 SCCI departmental committee meeting held

SCCI departmental committee meeting held

3 minutes ago
 Turkey-made weapons protect borders

Turkey-made weapons protect borders

3 minutes ago
 Man accused of burning religious scholar's car arr ..

Man accused of burning religious scholar's car arrested

3 minutes ago
 GCWUF 1st convocation on Wednesday

GCWUF 1st convocation on Wednesday

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.