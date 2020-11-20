Pfizer to Request From US Watchdog on Friday COVID-19 Vaccine Emergency Use Authorization

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced that it would submit later on Friday a request to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine it developed in cooperation with German laboratory BioNTech

On Wednesday, Pfizer announced that the final analysis of the phase III clinical trials of the vaccine showed its 95 percent efficiency.

"Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced they will submit a request today to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of their mRNA vaccine candidate, BNT162b2 against SARS-CoV-2, which will potentially enable use of the vaccine in high-risk populations in the U.S. by the middle to end of December 2020," Pfizer said in a press release.