Pfizer/BioNTech to Pledge 2Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Low-, Mid-Income Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech will provide 2 billion doses of their vaccine against the coronavirus to low- and middle-income countries over the next 18 months, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla announced on Friday.

"Today, Pfizer and BioNTech are pledging to provide 2 billion doses of our COVID-19 vaccine to middle- and low-income countries over the next 18 months. We expect to provide a billion of these doses to low- and middle-income countries this year and we pledge to deliver another billion doses to these countries in 2022," Bourla said at the Global Health Summit.

"It is our hope that this will accelerate our ability to help save even more lives across the globe," Bourla added.