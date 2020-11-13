UrduPoint.com
PHA Employee Tested Positive Of COVID-19, 20 More Tested

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:23 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :A female employee of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) tested positive of coronavirus while tests of other 20 suspected employees have been conducted here on Friday.

Coronavirus attacks continued in the historical city in the second phase of the disease as smart lockdowns have been imposed in different areas of the city. The district administration has started coronavirus tests of employees of various departments by keeping in view the precautionary measures.

In this connection, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has conducted corona test of PHA employees in which Office Assistant to Public Relation Department Muniba was tested positive.

The female employee has been isolated in her home while tests of another 20 suspected employees has been conducted. The department was waiting for the reports of the employees and further decisions would be made after receiving the reports, PHA sources said.

