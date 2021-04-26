Pharmacists association calls for promoting medicines' generic prescription

UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA) called for promoting generic prescription of medicines by doctors and discourage the practice of incentivized recommendation in the best interest of the patients and the countr

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA) called for promoting generic prescription of medicines by doctors and discourage the practice of incentivized recommendation in the best interest of the patients and the country.

While talking to APP here, PPA's office bearers including Head of Pharmacy Department of�Bahauddin Zakariya University�Professor Dr. Nisar Hussain Shah, Pharmaceutics professor Dr. Syed Qalb-e-Hassan Rizvi and renowned pharmacist Syed Mushtaq Ahmad said that notification issued by Drug Regulatory Authority of�Pakistan�(DRAP) on�March�19, 2021 in which it has directed to Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association (PPMA) and�Pakistan�Chemist & Druggist Association (PCDA) to register medicines with their generic�names�and that should be implemented in letter and spirit.

While, they said that ''compound�drugs'' should be registered generally by their proprietary Names.

