UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pharmacists Associations Reject Strike Call

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 10:19 PM

Pharmacists Associations reject strike call

The Pharmacists Associations in the province rejected the strike call and markets of medicines remained open on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pharmacists Associations in the province rejected the strike call and markets of medicines remained open on Saturday.

Talking to APP here, Pakistan Drugs Lawyers Forum President and founder member of Young Pharmacists Association (YPA) Noor Muhammad Mehar said that pharmacists associations fully supported the government policy of the CNIC for transaction.

He termed the strike call an enmity with patients and claimed that around 2,000 medical stores in the city and over 6,000 in Punjab remained open.

He added that such strike calls were very harmful for the national economy.

He appreciated the budgetary allocations of Rs 279 billion for the health sector and establishment of five new hospitals by the Punjab government.

He urged the government to bound pharmacists companies for the provision of online data of prices so that consumers could learn and confirm real price of medicines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Punjab Drugs Lawyers Young Price Mehar Market Government Billion

Recent Stories

International Netball Federation vows all-out supp ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan High Commission organizes Medical career ..

1 minute ago

Over 30,000 Hongkongers Attend Rally Against Paral ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister advisor visits Hajj Complex Hayatab ..

2 minutes ago

Barry now a hurricane as it approaches Louisiana c ..

13 minutes ago

Opposition drama proved flopped: Ghulam Sarwar

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.