Pharmacists Associations reject strike call

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pharmacists Associations in the province rejected the strike call and markets of medicines remained open on Saturday.

Talking to APP here, Pakistan Drugs Lawyers Forum President and founder member of Young Pharmacists Association (YPA) Noor Muhammad Mehar said that pharmacists associations fully supported the government policy of the CNIC for transaction.

He termed the strike call an enmity with patients and claimed that around 2,000 medical stores in the city and over 6,000 in Punjab remained open.

He added that such strike calls were very harmful for the national economy.

He appreciated the budgetary allocations of Rs 279 billion for the health sector and establishment of five new hospitals by the Punjab government.

He urged the government to bound pharmacists companies for the provision of online data of prices so that consumers could learn and confirm real price of medicines.