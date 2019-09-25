Pharmacists play key role in disseminating medical services: Dr Shehzad

The pharmacists play key role in extending improved health services at the health facilities across the province, said Medical Director Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), Shehzad Akbar Khan while addressing a function in connection with World Pharmacist Day at HMC here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The pharmacists play key role in extending improved health services at the health facilities across the province, said Medical Director Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), Shehzad Akbar Khan while addressing a function in connection with World Pharmacist Day at HMC here on Wednesday.

The event was chaired by Hospital Director, Dr Shehzad Failsal and attended by staff of the administration, doctors and pharmacists.

Shehzad said like nurses who play the role of backbone in provision of medical facilities, the pharmacists also maintain the same status in the health facilities. He said a minor nature of negligence in use of medicines by the pharmacists can prove fatal for the patients therefore the pharmacists have to play their role accepting the responsibility.

The HMC has hired the services of 30 qualified pharmacists for provision of medicines to the patients. Fair-price pharmacy shops have also been set up in HMC which provides medicines as per demand of the doctors to the wards.

It merits a mention here that every year in September pharmacist day is observed across the world to create awareness about the department of medicines. The first pharmacist day was observed in 2009 in Istanbul, Turkey by the pharmaceutical Federal council.