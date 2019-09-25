Pharmacists urged to introduce local-made medicines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Healthcare facility is a right of every person and pharmacists should introduce local-made medicines for patients

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Healthcare facility is a right of every person and pharmacists should introduce local-made medicines for patients.

This was said by Dean Faculty of Language and Islamic Studies Dr Shafqatullah while addressing an event held in connection with the World Pharmacists Day at BZU Pharmacy Department here on Wednesday.

Pharmacy Department Chairman Dr Nisar Hussain Shah demanded that several important tests were conducted in faculty of pharmacy besides disseminating information on health tips.

Dr Muhammad Aziz, Dr Sohail Arshad, Dr Moughis, Dr Ambreen Aleem, Dr Fatima Saqib and others also spoke.