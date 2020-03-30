UrduPoint.com
Phase-wise Repatriation Of Pakistanis Reviewed Amid Closure Of Int'l Flights Due To Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:04 PM

Phase-wise repatriation of Pakistanis reviewed amid closure of int'l flights due to Coronavirus

A high-level meeting chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday discussed situation on COVID-19 with reference to phase-wise repatriation of Pakistanis in the wake of suspension of international flights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :A high-level meeting chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday discussed situation on COVID-19 with reference to phase-wise repatriation of Pakistanis in the wake of suspension of international flights.

The meeting held at Ministry of Foreign Affairs was attended by Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, PM's Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari, Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf, Foreign Secretary, Sohail Mehmood, PM's Special Assistant for Digital Pakistan, Tania Aidrus, Secretary Aviation Division Hassan Nasir Jami, Executive Director National Institute of Health General Amir Ikram and CEO Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Dr Faisal Sultan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi mentioned that the National Coordination Committee had taken decision on suspension of flight operation to control spread of Coronavirus.

Dr Zafar Mirza gave a briefing on risk assessment of Coronavirus cases in the country.

The Executive Director NIH updated the meeting on capacity of Coronavirus testing and other related facilities.

The meeting also discussed strategy post resumption of international flights on April 4.

