PHC apprises FCPS trainees of impact of regulations on healthcare service delivery

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2022) The Punjab Healthcare Commission has imparted training to FCPS Part-II trainees of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP) on the implementation requirements of service delivery standards and improving the quality of healthcare for better treatment outcomes.

While addressing the CPSP workshop at the CPSP Regional Centre, Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz elaborated on public policy and its impact on the healthcare system to the future consultants. Director Clinical Governance and Organizational Standards Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya gave a detailed briefing on patient safety and quality of healthcare, being assured through the PHC regulatory framework as complementary to the Federal legislation on health.

The health regulatory landscape was explained from the national and international perspectives, which was followed by an introduction of the Commission, its genesis, mandate, jurisdiction and functions. The trainees were apprised of their role in implementing minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) developed by the PHC to ensure the safety and quality treatment of the patients.

In his concluding remarks, Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal appreciated the Commission for its important role in improving the quality of healthcare and eradicating quackery. Participants provided feedback through a specially designed digital quiz.