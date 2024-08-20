PHC, DEAG To Hold Training On Dengue Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 20, 2024 | 04:06 PM
This training session will focus on the ‘Clinical Management of Dengue Patients and Referral Protocols’.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2024) Punjab Healthcare Commission and the Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG) have jointly organised an online training for clinical management of dengue fever, which will be held on Wednesday (tomorrow).
This training session will focus on the ‘Clinical Management of Dengue Patients and Referral Protocols’. Leading experts Chairperson DEAG and Principal Sahiwal Medical College Prof Dr Imran Hassan, General Secretary DEAG and Associate Professor King Edward Medical University Dr Somia Iqtedar, and Professor of Medicine Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Khurram will provide training to the online participants. The 2-hour session will start at 11 am, and will be attended by general practitioners and medical staff, including doctors and nurses, of the private hospitals.
The interaction will be held at the PHC head office, and will be accessible only via a live YouTube stream on the PHC channel, allowing as many healthcare providers as possible to participate.
To ensure a comprehensive understanding of dengue management across hospital departments, the PHC has directed that representatives from all departments, including physicians, doctors, and nurses of the dengue wards and high-dependency units (HDUs) from all shifts involved in the clinical management of dengue cases, attend this essential training.
