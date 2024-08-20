Open Menu

PHC, DEAG To Hold Training On Dengue Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 20, 2024 | 04:06 PM

PHC, DEAG to hold training on dengue tomorrow

This training session will focus on the ‘Clinical Management of Dengue Patients and Referral Protocols’.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2024) Punjab Healthcare Commission and the Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG) have jointly organised an online training for clinical management of dengue fever, which will be held on Wednesday (tomorrow).

This training session will focus on the ‘Clinical Management of Dengue Patients and Referral Protocols’. Leading experts Chairperson DEAG and Principal Sahiwal Medical College Prof Dr Imran Hassan, General Secretary DEAG and Associate Professor King Edward Medical University Dr Somia Iqtedar, and Professor of Medicine Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Khurram will provide training to the online participants. The 2-hour session will start at 11 am, and will be attended by general practitioners and medical staff, including doctors and nurses, of the private hospitals.

The interaction will be held at the PHC head office, and will be accessible only via a live YouTube stream on the PHC channel, allowing as many healthcare providers as possible to participate.

To ensure a comprehensive understanding of dengue management across hospital departments, the PHC has directed that representatives from all departments, including physicians, doctors, and nurses of the dengue wards and high-dependency units (HDUs) from all shifts involved in the clinical management of dengue cases, attend this essential training.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Sahiwal Rawalpindi YouTube All From

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

5 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

5 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

5 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

5 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

5 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

5 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

5 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

5 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

5 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

5 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

5 hours ago

More Stories From Health