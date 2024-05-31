PHC directs hospitals to prepare for measles, heat stroke patients

(@Abdulla99267510)

The hospitals have been instructed to complete the necessary arrangements on a priority basis for the treatment of heat stroke patients in emergency departments given the increase in heat intensity.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2024) The Punjab Healthcare Commission has directed all private hospitals of the province to make arrangements for treating measles and heat stroke patients.

According to a directive issued here on Friday, these hospitals have been instructed to complete the necessary arrangements on a priority basis for the treatment of heat stroke patients in emergency departments given the increase in heat intensity.

Moreover, orders have been given to these hospitals to be ready to treat measles patients.

The letter also said that all hospitals should nominate focal persons for timely reporting of patients on the measles dashboard, and their details should be sent to the Commission at the earliest possible.

The PHC has also directed to ensure the implementation of these guidelines. In addition, the Commission has given directions to prepare for probable Congo virus patients.