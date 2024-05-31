Open Menu

PHC Directs Hospitals To Prepare For Measles, Heat Stroke Patients

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 31, 2024 | 10:33 PM

PHC directs hospitals to prepare for measles, heat stroke patients

The hospitals have been instructed to complete the necessary arrangements on a priority basis for the treatment of heat stroke patients in emergency departments given the increase in heat intensity.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2024) The Punjab Healthcare Commission has directed all private hospitals of the province to make arrangements for treating measles and heat stroke patients.

According to a directive issued here on Friday, these hospitals have been instructed to complete the necessary arrangements on a priority basis for the treatment of heat stroke patients in emergency departments given the increase in heat intensity.

Moreover, orders have been given to these hospitals to be ready to treat measles patients.

The letter also said that all hospitals should nominate focal persons for timely reporting of patients on the measles dashboard, and their details should be sent to the Commission at the earliest possible.

The PHC has also directed to ensure the implementation of these guidelines. In addition, the Commission has given directions to prepare for probable Congo virus patients.

Related Topics

Punjab Congo All

Recent Stories

Petrol prices may go down for next fortnight

Petrol prices may go down for next fortnight

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar ..

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for collecti ..

14 minutes ago
 DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime

DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime

21 minutes ago
 Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth

Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth

21 minutes ago
 Two children drown in Indus River

Two children drown in Indus River

17 minutes ago
 DC Bhakkar visits BISP center

DC Bhakkar visits BISP center

17 minutes ago
Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables pri ..

Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables prices: minister

17 minutes ago
 PM undertakes five-day official visit to China fro ..

PM undertakes five-day official visit to China from Tuesday

37 minutes ago
 Punjab qualify for finals of Inter-Provincial Wome ..

Punjab qualify for finals of Inter-Provincial Women's Softball C'ship

17 minutes ago
 ECP forms committee for delimitation of constituen ..

ECP forms committee for delimitation of constituencies in federal capital

17 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi exp ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi expresses grief over deaths in se ..

14 minutes ago
 After 10 years, water available at tail-ends of ca ..

After 10 years, water available at tail-ends of canals: minister

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health