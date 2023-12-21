Open Menu

PHC Seals 1, 013 Outlets After Raids On 4,623 Treatment Centers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2023 | 03:06 PM

The enforcement teams executed extensive operations in nearly every district of Punjab, resulting in the closure of numerous establishments engaging in unauthorized medical practices.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2023) The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has taken decisive action against quackery, sealing 1,013 outlets following raids on 4,623 treatment centers across the province over the last seven weeks.

Out of the targeted treatment centers, the PHC will maintain surveillance on 2,716, ensuring ongoing scrutiny of their operations. Besides, 722 quack-operated shops either faced closure or were repurposed for other businesses. 151 centers, initially reported as operated by quacks, are now under the care of qualified physicians, providing legitimate treatment services.

The highest number of closures, 88 in total, occurred in Lahore, with Rawalpindi following closely at 71.

Faisalabad, Jhang, Kasur, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, and Sialkot also witnessed significant crackdowns with 69, 53, 46, 43, 42, and 41 closures, respectively. In other districts, an average of 23 centers were targeted daily, resulting in the closure of quack-operated businesses.

A spokesperson for the PHC emphasized that the Commission's rigorous efforts have led to the closure of more than 48,000 quackery centers through over 175,000 raids across Punjab.

Furthermore, 38,694 quacks voluntarily closed their outlets to evade regulatory action.

