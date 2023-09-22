Open Menu

PHC Seals Impostor Specialist’s Clinic

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 22, 2023 | 04:03 PM

PHC seals impostor specialist’s clinic

The spokesperson says Dr Shahrezad Faruk Czar, popularly known as Dr Zaar, was providing especialised healthcare services in diabetes, sexual disorders, and weight loss.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2023) The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday sealed the clinic of an impostor specialist working as an endocrinologist with fake foreign qualifications despite being registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) as a medical graduate only.

As per details, Dr Shahrezad Faruk Czar, popularly known as Dr Zaar, was providing specialised healthcare services in diabetes, sexual disorders, and weight loss. He was found to be misleading patients by falsely claiming to have different kinds of post-graduate degrees. Contrary to this, he is registered with the PMDC as a medical graduate (MBBS) of the Karachi University. The PHC team sealed his clinic, located in a private hospital in Gulberg.

The hospital administration and Dr Zaar have been directed to appear before a hearing committee of the Commission.

This is the second time that Dr Zaar has been found indulging in illegal practice. In mid-2022, he was practising as an endocrinologist (consultant) and providing other similar services at another private healthcare establishment. He was directed to stop providing treatment services throughout the province of Punjab. He was terminated from the HCE, and its administration showed ignorance regarding the genuineness of his degrees. A fine of Rs100,000 was imposed on the HCE for not verifying the degrees of its consultant, while Dr Zaar’s case was forwarded to the then Pakistan Medical Commission (now PMDC) for further action.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Punjab Fine Gulberg Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Karachi University From Weight

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance participates in first GCC Comm ..

Ministry of Finance participates in first GCC Common Market Committee-Federation ..

19 minutes ago
 IHC suspends FIA's call-up notice to Bushra Bibi i ..

IHC suspends FIA's call-up notice to Bushra Bibi in audio leaks case

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi army chiefs take up defence, secur ..

Pakistan, Saudi army chiefs take up defence, security cooperation

1 hour ago
 Pervez Elahi recommends protective bails to PTI le ..

Pervez Elahi recommends protective bails to PTI leaders ahead of polls

1 hour ago
 Noise expected as preparations for &#039;Union For ..

Noise expected as preparations for &#039;Union Fortress 9&#039; begin in Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 15-player squad for World Cup 2 ..

Pakistan announces 15-player squad for World Cup 2023

3 hours ago
Pakistan, EU express satisfaction over bilateral r ..

Pakistan, EU express satisfaction over bilateral relationship

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM Kakar to address UNGA today

Caretaker PM Kakar to address UNGA today

4 hours ago
 FAO trains 23 ADAFSA experts and technicians on Ru ..

FAO trains 23 ADAFSA experts and technicians on RuralInvest Methodology

5 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture explores importan ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture explores importance of parent-teacher partnersh ..

5 hours ago
 I2U2 Group consisting of UAE, India, Israel, and U ..

I2U2 Group consisting of UAE, India, Israel, and US announces launch of website

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Health