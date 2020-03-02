UrduPoint.com
PHC Stops Employees From Shake Hand, Embracing Due To Danger Of Spread Of Corona Virus

Mon 02nd March 2020

PHC stops employees from shake hand, embracing due to danger of spread of corona virus

Peshawar High Court (PHC) has barred its employees from extending shake hand and embracing traditionally each other due to danger of spread of coronavirus.Exemption from biometric attendance has been given to employees

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Peshawar High Court (PHC) has barred its employees from extending shake hand and embracing traditionally each other due to danger of spread of coronavirus.Exemption from biometric attendance has been given to employees.PHC has issued special directive to employees due to spread of Corona virus in Pakistan.

High Court and District judiciary employees have been stopped from shaking hands and embracing each others as per an issued directive by Registrar office.

Employees were directed that sick employees should use mask. Directives have also been issued to use new mask daily and to use paper instead of towel in bathrooms.Directives by registrar have been displayed on High Court main gate.

