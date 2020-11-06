Ph.D Scholar designs 30 new, potent inhibitors

Ph.D research scholar Dr. Noor Rehman defended his Ph.D thesis titled "Molecular Characterization And In-Silico Drug Designing For Antibiotic Resistant Genes of Beta Lactamases Producing Escherichia Coli From Clinical Isolates Of Khyber Teaching Hospital, District Peshawar" in the field of Microbiology under the supervision of Dr. Sadiq Azam Assistant Professor at Centre of Biotechnology and Microbiology, University of Peshawar and co-supervisor Dr. Amjad Ali Assistant Professor Department of Biotechnology & Genetic Engineering, Hazara University, Mansehra, said a press release issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Ph.D research scholar Dr. Noor Rehman defended his Ph.D thesis titled "Molecular Characterization And In-Silico Drug Designing For Antibiotic Resistant Genes of Beta Lactamases Producing Escherichia Coli From Clinical Isolates Of Khyber Teaching Hospital, District Peshawar" in the field of Microbiology under the supervision of Dr. Sadiq Azam Assistant Professor at Centre of Biotechnology and Microbiology, University of Peshawar and co-supervisor Dr. Amjad Ali Assistant Professor Department of Biotechnology & Genetic Engineering, Hazara University, Mansehra, said a press release issued here on Friday.

In his research work, 30 new and potent inhibitors (antibiotics) were designed to combat the resistance mechanism of E. coli resistant proteins that cause serious infections. These inhibitors have best properties and predicted to be a starting point for the development of novel and potent inhibitors for 10 antibiotic resistant proteins of E.

coli.

Dr. Noor Rehman completed his B.Sc in Medical Laboratory Technology from Punjab University Lahore, M.Sc Microbiology (distinction) from Abasin University Peshawar (Gold Medal awarded) and M. Phil Microbiology from Hazara University Mansehra. He joined Medical Teaching Institute (MTI), Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) in 2014 as microbiologist, performing clinical duties in laboratory of KTH till date. Dr. Noor Rehman completed his PhD from Centre of Biotechnology and Microbiology, University of Peshawar.

During the Corona pandemic having a microbiologist is an asset for the team. Noor Rehman was part of establishing MTI KTH Public Health Laboratory BSL-II.

He supervised MTI KTH Public Health Laboratory BSL-II, sample collection team and trained the technicians and provided possible help during pandemic corona testing. Dr. Noor Rehman has published 20 research papers in national and international journals.