Philippine Armed Forces Chief Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fri 27th March 2020

The chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Felimon Santos Jr. has tested positive for the COVID-19, while Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana would undergo self-quarantine after having contact with Santos

AFP said in a statement Friday that Santos was tested on Monday and received his test result on Friday, adding that he is "well and in good health condition" but will be closely monitored by military physicians from a military hospital.

It said Santos may have contracted the virus from a Navy officer who had a travel history to Jordan, and he would be on strict home quarantine for 14 days, from March 27 to April 10.

Defense Secretary Lorenzana, who said he was exposed to Santos at least twice recently, has decided to self-isolate beginning Friday.

"I have no symptoms but protocol says I have to self-quarantine for 14 days," Lorenzana said.

The Philippines now has 707 COVID-19 cases, including 45 deaths.

Some high-level officials are among the infections, including three senators and a number of members of the House of Representatives.

Lawmakers and senior cabinet members of the Duterte administration have decided to impose self-isolate.

