Philippine Government Adopts 10-Point Post-COVID Recovery Plan - Reports

The Philippine government has adopted a 10-point policy to restore the country's economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, Philippine media reported on Wednesday

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte recently signed a decree establishing this program.

The program includes strengthening the healthcare capacity, expanding the vaccination program, opening up the economy further and expanding public transport capacity, the Inquirer newspaper reported.

The Philippine government also decided to resume face-to-face learning, reduce restrictions on domestic movement of citizens and ease the requirements for international travel.

In order to accelerate digital transformation, legislative measures will be needed, as well as with the implementation of a more flexible decision making system in case of emergencies, the statement read.

All government departments, bureaus, offices and agencies must ensure that their policies and measures are synchronized, according to the Inquirer.

The new recovery program will be overseen by the National Economic and Development Authority, which will periodically report to the President.