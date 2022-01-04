Philippine Lower House Under Lockdown Over Omicron Strain

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The Philippine House of Representatives said on Tuesday that it went into lockdown to curb the circulation of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"We are currently under lockdown to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant to ensure the safety of our members and House secretariat and employees," House Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza was quoted as saying by CNN Philippines.

Head of the upper house, Vicente Sotto, said there have been no reports about infections with the virus among lawmakers, adding that he sees no use in putting the Senate under lockdown, according to the outlet.

Both chambers will get back to work on January 17, it added.

On December 31, the country's government tightened COVID-19 restrictions in the capital region of Metro Manila amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The measures came into effect on Monday and are set to expire on January 15.

To date, the Philippines has confirmed over 2.8 million coronavirus cases and more than 50,000 related fatalities, according to the Health Ministry.