UrduPoint.com

Philippine Military Aircraft Crashed After 'unrecoverable Stall': Armed Forces

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:36 PM

Philippine military aircraft crashed after 'unrecoverable stall': armed forces

A Philippine aircraft carrying soldiers crashed in July after an "unrecoverable stall", killing more than 50 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters, the armed forces said Thursday

Manila, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :A Philippine aircraft carrying soldiers crashed in July after an "unrecoverable stall", killing more than 50 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters, the armed forces said Thursday.

The C-130 Hercules transport plane was loaded with nearly a hundred people, most of them fresh army graduates, when it overshot the runway while trying to land on the southern island of Jolo in Sulu province.

Most of the dead were soldiers being deployed to the island -- a haven for Islamist militants -- as part of a counter-insurgency effort. Dozens were injured.

"Based on the investigating team's report, no single factor can be attributed to have exclusively caused the accident," the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said in a statement.

"The aircraft component, the environmental condition and aircrew response led to (an) unrecoverable stall in a critical phase of the aircraft operation," it said without providing details.

Armed forces spokesman Colonel Ramon Zagala told AFP a component "failure" triggered a light that "caused the pilots to concentrate on that instead of recovering the stall or doing the turnaround".

The plane stalled after losing "thrust and lift" at low altitude.

"Usually you can recover a stall... if you have altitude, if you're way up, but in this case it doesn't have altitude," said Zagala, without specifying which part of the aircraft failed.

National Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told a congressional committee hearing he had been informed the crash was caused by a "confluence of many events".

They included "defective instruments or systems, plus of course the reaction of the pilot was not also appropriate for the emergency," he said Wednesday.

The military said previously the C-130 was in "very good condition" when it crashed in sunny weather.

The full results of the investigation have not been made public. It is not clear if the findings were also based on information recovered from the flight data recorders, which were sent to the United States for analysis.

- Landed hard - Witnesses and survivors told investigators shortly after the crash that the plane landed "hard" and then bounced twice before taking off again, Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan, then chief of the Western Mindanao Command, told AFP days after the crash.

"Then at the right side of the airport it hit a tree -- that's the account of the injured," Vinluan said.

At least three civilians who were not on the flight were also killed as the plane ploughed through coconut trees and houses.

C-130s have been the workhorses of air forces around the world for decades, used to transport troops, supplies and vehicles.

The second-hand Hercules that crashed was acquired from the United States and delivered to the Philippines earlier this year.

The aim of the investigation was to "determine the cause of the accident rather than apportion blame", the statement said.

The armed forces also reported Thursday that a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in June after it "inadvertently entered a thunderstorm" and the pilot suffered "spatial disorientation or vertigo." All six on board died.

Related Topics

Hearing Accident Injured Dead Weather Militants World Army Vehicles Died United States Philippines June July All From Airport

Recent Stories

Gandapur condemns reports of heavy military siege ..

Gandapur condemns reports of heavy military siege on Syed Ali Gilani's funeral

37 seconds ago
 Tajikistan Says Lacks Facilities to Host Many Afgh ..

Tajikistan Says Lacks Facilities to Host Many Afghan Refugees

39 seconds ago
 Kashmiris deprived of benevolent leader, tributes ..

Kashmiris deprived of benevolent leader, tributes to Gilani

6 minutes ago
 KP CM expresses heartfelt condolence over demise o ..

KP CM expresses heartfelt condolence over demise of Syed Ali Gilani

7 minutes ago
 Industrialization, tourism promotion vital for wea ..

Industrialization, tourism promotion vital for wealth creation, debt retirement: ..

12 minutes ago
 Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Shows 94.8% Efficacy Ag ..

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Shows 94.8% Efficacy Against Coronavirus in San Marin ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.