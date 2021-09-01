UrduPoint.com

Philippines' COVID-19 Cases Tops 2 Mln As Delta Virus Spreads

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:16 PM

Philippines' COVID-19 cases tops 2 mln as Delta virus spreads

The Philippines crossed a grim milestone as COVID-19 caseload topped 2 million on Wednesday

MANILA, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Philippines crossed a grim milestone as COVID-19 caseload topped 2 million on Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Southeast Asian country surged to 2,003,955 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 14,216 new daily infections on Wednesday.

The DOH also reported 86 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the country's death toll to 33,533.

"The relatively low number of cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Monday," the DOH said in a statement, adding that five laboratories failed to submit the data.

On Monday, the Philippines posted the highest single-day spike of 22,366 since the outbreak in January 2020.

The DOH said the community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant will further drive up the number of infections in the country. In an online briefing on Tuesday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the DOH expects the cases to peak by the middle of this month.

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested over 17.5 million people.

Related Topics

Rosario Philippines January 2020 Asia Million

Recent Stories

1.6-magnitude earthquake recorded in Dibba Al Fuja ..

1.6-magnitude earthquake recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah: NCM

7 minutes ago
 Mobile imports decrease 19.44% in July 2021

Mobile imports decrease 19.44% in July 2021

6 minutes ago
 China to deliver large tunnel boring machines to I ..

China to deliver large tunnel boring machines to Italy

6 minutes ago
 Man kills sister over domestic issues

Man kills sister over domestic issues

6 minutes ago
 More rare animals discovered in SW China

More rare animals discovered in SW China

6 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Restore Relations With Georgia if ..

Russia Ready to Restore Relations With Georgia if Tbilisi Interested - Lavrov

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.