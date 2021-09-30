UrduPoint.com

Philippines' Debt Balloons To 228.68 Bln USD In August

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:18 PM

The Philippines' debt ballooned to 11.64 trillion pesos (roughly 228.68 billion U.S. dollars) at the end of August, according to the latest data released by the Philippine Bureau of Treasury on Thursday

MANILA, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' debt ballooned to 11.64 trillion pesos (roughly 228.68 billion U.S. Dollars) at the end of August, according to the latest data released by the Philippine Bureau of Treasury on Thursday.

The bureau said the country's total debt increased by 0.28 percent "due to domestic debt issuance as part of government financing."Of the total debt stock, 29.4 percent was sourced externally, while 70.6 percent were domestic borrowings. The country's foreign debt has increased by 10.4 percent from the end-December 2020 level, the bureau added.

