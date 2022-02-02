Philippines down to "moderate" risk with 7,661 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 7,661 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,577,298

MANILA, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 7,661 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,577,298.

The DOH said 43 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 54,097. The number of active cases dropped to 160,297 as the country's positivity rate also dropped to 24.8 percent.

The COVID-19 risk in the Philippines has gone down to "moderate" from "a high or critical" classification when the fourth wave peaked in mid-January, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Wednesday.

"Our national health system capacity, such as the total beds and intensive care unit, are both at low risk," she told a virtual press conference, adding that hospital utilization rates "are still well under control."Vergeire said that the national positivity rate is also declining. "While cases are declining nationwide, COVID-19 is still very much present in the Philippines," she warned.