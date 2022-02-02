UrduPoint.com

Philippines Down To "moderate" Risk With 7,661 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Philippines down to "moderate" risk with 7,661 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 7,661 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,577,298

MANILA, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 7,661 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,577,298.

The DOH said 43 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 54,097. The number of active cases dropped to 160,297 as the country's positivity rate also dropped to 24.8 percent.

The COVID-19 risk in the Philippines has gone down to "moderate" from "a high or critical" classification when the fourth wave peaked in mid-January, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Wednesday.

"Our national health system capacity, such as the total beds and intensive care unit, are both at low risk," she told a virtual press conference, adding that hospital utilization rates "are still well under control."Vergeire said that the national positivity rate is also declining. "While cases are declining nationwide, COVID-19 is still very much present in the Philippines," she warned.

Related Topics

Died Rosario Philippines From Asia

Recent Stories

PBM to provide 150 scholarships to deserving stude ..

PBM to provide 150 scholarships to deserving students of FJWU,ICMA

51 seconds ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher over upbeat Japanese com ..

Tokyo stocks close higher over upbeat Japanese company earnings 2nd Feb, 2022

54 seconds ago
 OIC General Secretariat Calls for Immediate Cessat ..

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Immediate Cessation of Military Clashes in Gui ..

31 minutes ago
 Moscow Bans Entry to Senior Montenegrin Official D ..

Moscow Bans Entry to Senior Montenegrin Official Due to Giving Asylum to Russian ..

56 seconds ago
 Russia plans no new virus rules despite case recor ..

Russia plans no new virus rules despite case records

8 minutes ago
 Ethiopian Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX back to sky thr ..

Ethiopian Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX back to sky three years after tragic crash

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>