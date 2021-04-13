Philippines' Duterte says will 'waive' Covid-19 vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he will "waive" his chance to get a Covid-19 vaccine, arguing elderly people like him should not be prioritised.

Just over one million people in the Philippines have received their first shot since the beginning of March -- a fraction of the number needed to reach herd immunity in the country of 110 million.

The slow rollout and limited supply have fuelled criticism of the government's handling of the pandemic as a record surge in infections threatens to overwhelm hospitals in the locked-down capital and surrounding provinces.

The vaccination campaign initially targeted healthcare workers and soldiers, but it has since widened to include the elderly and those with co-morbidities.

While many world leaders received their jab in public to encourage others to get inoculated, Duterte said he would forgo the opportunity.

"I will waive. Whoever wants to get my slot, I will give (it to them)," he said in a pre-recorded speech released Monday.

"Let's prioritise those who, once they get a vaccine, there's a chance that he would live and live productively," said the 76-year-old, after a two-week absence from the public eye that fuelled speculation he had Covid-19.

"Most of the senior citizens are no longer that productive."Vaccines have been a frequent topic in Duterte's often rambling speeches. His spokesman Harry Roque has previously walked back on his comments.