Philippines Health Department Declares Nationwide Dengue Epidemic Alert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Philippines Health Department declared on Monday a nationwide dengue alert amid a 85-percent year-on-year increase in the number or registered cases of the disease in the first half of this year.

"Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III today declared a National Dengue Alert due to the rapidly increasing number of cases observed in several regions," the department said in a statement published on Facebook.

According to the health department, the death toll from the disease reached 456 people in the first half of this year, representing a 39 percent year-on-year increase.

Four regions have exceeded the epidemic threshold, another nine are being monitored after exceeding the alert threshold, it added.

"Dengue cases nationwide now reach a cumulative figure of 106,630. This is 85% higher compared to the same period last year (57,564)," the department said.

On June 11, the World Health Organization called for action to minimize illness and deaths from dengue as several Asian countries, including Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam, are experiencing unusually high numbers of dengue cases.

Dengue fever is transmitted by mosquitoes found in many areas in the world, including in the countries of Southeast Asia. Symptoms might include headache, vomiting, skin rash and low blood pressure among others. It is mostly non-fatal, however complications could lead to the death of the patient.