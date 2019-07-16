UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Health Department Declares Nationwide Dengue Epidemic Alert

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 08:57 PM

Philippines Health Department Declares Nationwide Dengue Epidemic Alert

Philippines Health Department declared on Monday a nationwide dengue alert amid a 85-percent year-on-year increase in the number or registered cases of the disease in the first half of this year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Philippines Health Department declared on Monday a nationwide dengue alert amid a 85-percent year-on-year increase in the number or registered cases of the disease in the first half of this year.

"Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III today declared a National Dengue Alert due to the rapidly increasing number of cases observed in several regions," the department said in a statement published on Facebook.

According to the health department, the death toll from the disease reached 456 people in the first half of this year, representing a 39 percent year-on-year increase.

Four regions have exceeded the epidemic threshold, another nine are being monitored after exceeding the alert threshold, it added.

"Dengue cases nationwide now reach a cumulative figure of 106,630. This is 85% higher compared to the same period last year (57,564)," the department said.

On June 11, the World Health Organization called for action to minimize illness and deaths from dengue as several Asian countries, including Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam, are experiencing unusually high numbers of dengue cases.

Dengue fever is transmitted by mosquitoes found in many areas in the world, including in the countries of Southeast Asia. Symptoms might include headache, vomiting, skin rash and low blood pressure among others. It is mostly non-fatal, however complications could lead to the death of the patient.

Related Topics

World Dengue Facebook Alert Singapore Same Lead Philippines Cambodia Malaysia Vietnam June From Asia Blood

Recent Stories

BREAKING NEWS: Emirati official says oil tanker MT ..

31 minutes ago

Muslims are duty bound to contribute to welfare of ..

1 hour ago

Rehabilitation of Neelum flood victims top priorit ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs ‘Happiness, Positivity Cou ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Press Club, CNN to provide media training ..

2 hours ago

Allegations of Rana Sanaullah being ill-treated in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.