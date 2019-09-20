Philippines launches vaccine campaign as 2nd polio case emerges

The Philippines Friday launched a programme to immunise millions of children from polio after the Asian nation was hit by its first outbreak of the crippling disease in nearly two decades

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The Philippines Friday launched a programme to immunise millions of children from polio after the Asian nation was hit by its first outbreak of the crippling disease in nearly two decades.

The two cases, the first since 2001, occurred after deadly dengue fever and measles epidemics earlier this year and as vaccination coverage plunged partly due to mistrust stoked by a dengue vaccine scandal.

"It is unthinkable that a child will suffer from a disease that is highly preventable by vaccination," Health Secretary Francisco Duque said after administering a dose of oral polio vaccine to a toddler at a Manila ceremony.