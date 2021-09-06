UrduPoint.com

Philippines Lifts Lockdown In Capital As Virus Surges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:11 PM

Philippines lifts lockdown in capital as virus surges

The Philippines will lift a stay-at-home order in the capital Manila this week as it trials "granular lockdowns", an official said Monday, in a bid to rein in coronavirus cases and revive the economy

Manila, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Philippines will lift a stay-at-home order in the capital Manila this week as it trials "granular lockdowns", an official said Monday, in a bid to rein in coronavirus cases and revive the economy.

More than 13 million people in the national capital region -- the country's economic heartland -- have been in lockdown since August 6 amid record infections fuelled by the hyper-contagious Delta variant.

The move to ease restrictions from Wednesday comes after nationwide daily cases exceeded 20,000 for the past three days -- double the number at the start of the latest lockdown -- straining hospitals as they grapple with a nurses shortage.

"Localised lockdowns will be piloted in Metro Manila," said presidential spokesman Harry Roque, explaining that a household, building or street could be targeted.

"It will be literally a complete lockdown if you are subject to granular lockdown -- even the food will be delivered to you.

" There were no further details about how the more targeted measures would be enforced.

The lighter restrictions in the national capital region, which accounts for about a third of the country's economy, will enable many hard-hit businesses to reopen and spur local tourism.

Based on previous guidelines, restaurants will be allowed to accept diners and beauty salons permitted to operate -- albeit at reduced capacity.

Limited numbers of faithful will be allowed to attend in-person church services.

President Rodrigo Duterte said recently the country could not afford more lockdowns, after previous measures shattered the economy and left millions out of work.

But with only about 19 percent of the targeted population fully vaccinated and hospitals filling up fast, authorities have had few options to slow the spread of the virus.

The country's infection caseload has passed two million, with over 34,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Shortage Metro Manila Philippines August National University Church From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik were not included in s ..

Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik were not included in squad announced for T20 World C ..

21 minutes ago
 Wreath laying ceremony at Yadgar-e-Shuhada Lahore ..

Wreath laying ceremony at Yadgar-e-Shuhada Lahore Garrison

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Confirm Invitations for Foreign Nations to ..

Taliban Confirm Invitations for Foreign Nations to New Government Declaration Ce ..

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Invite Ex-Afghan Military to Serve in Secu ..

Taliban Invite Ex-Afghan Military to Serve in Security Departments in New Govern ..

2 minutes ago
 At least 30 dead in weekend DR Congo attack: UN, l ..

At least 30 dead in weekend DR Congo attack: UN, local sources

2 minutes ago
 Squads for New Zealand, England and T20 World Cup ..

Squads for New Zealand, England and T20 World Cup 2021

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.