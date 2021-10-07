UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 10,019 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Nears 40,000

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported 10,019 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,632,881

MANILA, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported 10,019 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,632,881.

The DOH also reported that 109 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 39,937.

The DOH said it will report more deaths on Friday after reporting zero deaths for two days due to "technical issues" of its digital platform for COVID-19 data.

The Philippines, with a population of around 110 million, has tested more than 20 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

