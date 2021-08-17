UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 10,035 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 1,765,675

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 02:09 PM

Philippines logs 10,035 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,765,675

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 10,035 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,765,675

MANILA, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 10,035 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,765,675.

The death toll climbed to 30,462 after 96 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the Philippines' average daily COVID-19 case count hit nearly 13,000 from Aug. 10 to 16.

"Case increase was observed in all age groups," Vergeire told a televised press conference, noting a 74 percent increase among zero to nine years old and 60 percent increase among 10 to 19 years old.

On the deaths cases, Vergeire said that 60 years old and above "remains to have the highest proportion of deaths." The Philippines recently saw an increase in severe and critical COVID-19 patients seeking hospitalization.

From July 15 to Aug. 15, DOH data showed that admission of severe patients increased by 182 percent, while critical patients increased by 109 percent.

The Philippines, with a population of 110 million, has tested over 16.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Related Topics

Died Rosario Philippines January July 2020 All From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Berlin calls on NATO to learn lessons from Afghani ..

Berlin calls on NATO to learn lessons from Afghanistan

29 seconds ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

31 seconds ago
 Around 1,000 Russian Servicemen Engaged in Combat ..

Around 1,000 Russian Servicemen Engaged in Combat Training Drills in Tajikistan ..

32 seconds ago
 UPDATE - Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With EU For ..

UPDATE - Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With EU Foreign Policy, NATO Chiefs - Sta ..

4 minutes ago
 Wildfires Rage in Southern France Affect 4,000 Hec ..

Wildfires Rage in Southern France Affect 4,000 Hectares - Civil Defense Agency

4 minutes ago
 UK Unemployment Drops to 4.7% Amid Rise in Vacanci ..

UK Unemployment Drops to 4.7% Amid Rise in Vacancies - Statistics Service

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.