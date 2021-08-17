Philippines logs 10,035 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,765,675

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 10,035 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,765,675

MANILA, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 10,035 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,765,675.

The death toll climbed to 30,462 after 96 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the Philippines' average daily COVID-19 case count hit nearly 13,000 from Aug. 10 to 16.

"Case increase was observed in all age groups," Vergeire told a televised press conference, noting a 74 percent increase among zero to nine years old and 60 percent increase among 10 to 19 years old.

On the deaths cases, Vergeire said that 60 years old and above "remains to have the highest proportion of deaths." The Philippines recently saw an increase in severe and critical COVID-19 patients seeking hospitalization.

From July 15 to Aug. 15, DOH data showed that admission of severe patients increased by 182 percent, while critical patients increased by 109 percent.

The Philippines, with a population of 110 million, has tested over 16.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.