Philippines Logs 12,067 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Crosses 32,000

Tue 24th August 2021

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 12,067 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,869,691

The DOH added that the death toll climbed to 32,264 after 303 more patients died from the viral disease.

"The relatively low number of cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Sunday," the DOH said in a statement, adding that 10 laboratories failed to submit reports over the weekend.

On Monday, the Philippines reported its highest single-day spike with 18,332 new cases as the DOH declared community transmission of the Delta variant in Metro Manila and the adjacent region.

