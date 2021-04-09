Philippines logs 12,225 new COVID-19 cases, total surpasses 840,000

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday 12,225 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 840,554

MANILA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday 12,225 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 840,554.

The death toll climbed to 14,520 after 401 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, with a population of about 110 million, has tested over 9.9 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Ranjit Rye, a professor at the University of the Philippines, said the infection rate in Metro Manila and its four adjacent areas remains above 1, meaning each COVID-19 case may infect more than one person.

Rye, a member of the independent OCTA Research Group analyzing the DOH's COVID-19 data, said the average number of daily new cases continues to be "very high.

" The government has reimposed strict lockdown restrictions on "high risk" Metro Manila and four areas to curb the transmission and manage hospital admission for critically ill patients.

"A continuing concern is that hospital capacity in (Metro Manila and the four areas) remain at critical level. We need time to slow this surge down," Rye said.

The group stressed the need to keep strict lockdown measures to stop transmission. "We cannot open prematurely as this could accelerate the surge," Rye said.

The government will decide on Saturday whether to extend or retain the measures reimposed almost two weeks ago.