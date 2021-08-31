UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 13,827 New COVID-19 Daily Cases, Total Rises To 1,989,857

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 02:53 PM

Philippines logs 13,827 new COVID-19 daily cases, total rises to 1,989,857

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 1,989,857 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 13,827 new daily cases on Tuesday

MANILA, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 1,989,857 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 13,827 new daily cases on Tuesday.

The DOH also reported 118 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the Southeast Asian country's death toll to 33,448.

The department said the low caseload is due to lower laboratory output on Sunday, adding eight laboratories failed to submit data.

World Health Organization Representative in the Philippines Rabindra Abeyasinghe confirmed the community transmission of the highly infectious Delta variant, saying it is now the dominant COVID-19 strain spreading in the Philippines.

Abeyasinghe told an online briefing Tuesday that more than 70 percent of the current transmission in the Philippines is attributable to the Delta variant.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that since the Delta variant's detection in the country in July, the Delta cases have shown a "steady increase" and constituted "a greater percentage in the recent sequencing runs.""This coincides with the start of a steeper rise in the number of cases in July," she said.

Related Topics

Rosario Philippines July Sunday Asia

Recent Stories

Islamabad police bust 12 criminals' gangs during l ..

Islamabad police bust 12 criminals' gangs during last 15 days: SSP

3 minutes ago
 EU Reaches Goal of Full COVID-19 Vaccination of 70 ..

EU Reaches Goal of Full COVID-19 Vaccination of 70% of Adults - Von Der Leyen

4 minutes ago
 German unemployment rate drops again in August

German unemployment rate drops again in August

6 minutes ago
 Manchester United complete signing of Cristiano Ro ..

Manchester United complete signing of Cristiano Ronaldo - club

6 minutes ago
 Japan, US to press China on emissions ahead of cli ..

Japan, US to press China on emissions ahead of climate summit

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan asks Germany to 'remain engaged with Afgh ..

Pakistan asks Germany to 'remain engaged with Afghanistan' to avert humanitarian ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.